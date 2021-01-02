Report

Advanced stages are reached in Soleimani’ assassination investigation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-02T15:15:37+0000
Shafaq News / MP of Al-Fatih bloc, Ahmad Al-Asadi announced, on Saturday, that the investigation into the assassination of Al-Muhandis and Soleimani had reached "advanced stages”.

And Al-Asadi said, "After the completion of the investigation, the Iraqi authorities must submit complaints to the UN Security Council and the United Nations against the United States.”

He did not give any further details.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

 

