Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, civil society activists and organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyah held a vigil condemning the Turkish attack on Iraqi territory.

In a press conference, Civil society activist Bakhtiar Mustafa said, "We strongly condemn the recent Turkish attack that targeted tourists in the Zakho administration, resulting in nine martyrs and 29 injuries."

"This bad act indicates that the Turkish regime is far from moral and humanitarian standards. This regime has attacked the land, burned orchards, killed dozens, and offended the country's dignity and sovereignty." Mustafa added.

"The protesters are calling for summoning the Turkish ambassador and consuls in Erbil and the Iraqi governorates and demanding an official apology from the Turkish state." He added.

"We also demand the United States, the great powers, and the United Nations to prevent the Turkish state from attacking the country's sovereignty," he said.

MP Muthanna Amin calls for "a national position and vision to confront this crisis."

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho district.

Nine tourists were killed, and 29 others were injured in the attack.

The Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, many countries, and UNAMI condemned the attack, considering it "a violation against Iraqi territory."