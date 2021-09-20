Report

Activists demand establishing a new court in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-09-20T07:14:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Activists and civilians in Khanaqin, northeast of Diyala, demanded the relevant authorities today to establish a court affiliated to the Kurdistan Regional Authority.

Activists told Shafaq News Agency, "opening a branch of the Khanaqin Court of First Instance affiliated with the Kurdistan government has become a necessary matter to lift the material and social burdens on the residents."

The activists added that the residents incurred heavy burdens as a result of moving between Khanaqin and the borders of the Kalar district, to finish their legal obligations.

Activists and residents expressed their willingness "to organize demonstrations to pressure the concerned authorities to respond to their legitimate demands and find a solution."

Khanaqin city includes administrative departments affiliated with the regional government, concerned with constitutional and legal responsibilities.

