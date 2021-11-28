Report

Activist survives failed assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-11-28T07:45:37+0000
Activist survives failed assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ A civil activist reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Nasiriyah, south Iraq, late Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the activist Azhar Turki was assaulted by three unidentified assailants with cold weapons on his way back from al-Haboubi Square to his residence.

"A group of locals rushed a battered Turki to a nearby hospital," the source said.

"This is the second failed assassination attempt against Turki," the source said, "in 27/11/2020, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen, but he recovered."

