Activist survives failed assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ A civil activist reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Nasiriyah, south Iraq, late Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the activist Azhar Turki was assaulted by three unidentified assailants with cold weapons on his way back from al-Haboubi Square to his residence.

"A group of locals rushed a battered Turki to a nearby hospital," the source said.

"This is the second failed assassination attempt against Turki," the source said, "in 27/11/2020, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his abdomen, but he recovered."