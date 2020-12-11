Activist stabbed by Unkown armed men in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-11T14:52:20+0000

Shafaq News / Unidentified armed men stabbed an activist in the popular protests with knives in central Baghdad, according to one of the activists. The activist told Shafaq News Agency that Muhammad al-Yasiri was wounded after being stabbed s in al-Saadoun Street in Baghdad, after visiting Al-Tahrir Square with a group of demonstrators this afternoon. Since October 2019, protestors have been demonstrating in Al-Tahrir Square as part of a large-scale protest movement in the country that toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi late last year. The protests are continuing to pressure Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to hold the killers of tens of demonstrators accountable during the past months, carry out real reforms in the country, and fight corruption. According to Iraqi government officials, the protests were interspersed with widespread violence that left 560 demonstrators and security forces dead.

related

The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad exposed to a missile strike

Date: 2020-03-26 08:14:57

32 members of the security forces injured in Baghdad demonstrations

Date: 2020-10-25 14:36:00

Baghdad and Erbil on a date with two "opposition" conferences to the political system in Iraq

Date: 2020-03-08 13:50:14

"High readiness" to prevent infiltrating the borders, Iraqi official says

Date: 2020-09-15 21:02:39

Human rights: 15 casualties in clashes between protesters and security in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 09:10:09

The forensic medicine department in Baghdad received 106 bodies last October

Date: 2020-11-05 19:37:38

"Violent" strikes hit Taji camp, north of Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-14 10:57:52

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25