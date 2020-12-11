Activist stabbed by Unkown armed men in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Unidentified armed men stabbed an activist in the popular protests with knives in central Baghdad, according to one of the activists.
The activist told Shafaq News Agency that Muhammad al-Yasiri was wounded after being stabbed s in al-Saadoun Street in Baghdad, after visiting Al-Tahrir Square with a group of demonstrators this afternoon.
Since October 2019, protestors have been demonstrating in Al-Tahrir Square as part of a large-scale protest movement in the country that toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul Mahdi late last year.
The protests are continuing to pressure Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to hold the killers of tens of demonstrators accountable during the past months, carry out real reforms in the country, and fight corruption.
According to Iraqi government officials, the protests were interspersed with widespread violence that left 560 demonstrators and security forces dead.