Activist Karrar Abdulkarim released in Maysan 

Shafaq News / A source in the Sadrist movement revealed that activist Karrar Abdulkarim has been released after being arrested in Maysan earlier today.

Abdulkarim was arrested after he called, through a Facebook post, on the movement supporters to participate in the protests.

The arrest warrant against Abdulkarim was issued by a judge who is close to the Badr organization, headed by Hadi al-Ameri.

Dozens of Sadrist demonstrators protested today, in front of the Maysan court of appeal, demanding the release of Sadrist activists and dismissing the judge who issued the arrest warrants.