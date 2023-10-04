Accountability and Justice Commission summons 45 candidates for election eligibility verification in Diyala and Saladin

Shafaq News / The offices of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Diyala and Saladin governorates confirmed on Wednesday the summons of 45 candidates by the Accountability and Justice Commission to audit their files and verify their legal eligibility.

Ali Kareem Sa’eed, the director of the Diyala Elections Office, stated that "the Accountability and Justice Commission has summoned 10 candidates out of a total of 330 candidates to audit their files and ensure their legal eligibility."

He added that "the procedures are legal and preliminary until their eligibility to participate in the elections is confirmed," denying "the exclusion of any candidate so far."

In Saladin, Hamid Al-Ghannam, the director of its election office, confirmed, "the summons of 35 candidates out of a total of 265 candidates to audit their files and decide on their legal eligibility to participate in the elections," also "denying the exclusion of any candidate from the electoral competition so far."