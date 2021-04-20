Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Accepting the challenge by the Federal Supreme Court will affect the early elections, Al-Fatah Alliance says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-20T14:59:03+0000
Accepting the challenge by the Federal Supreme Court will affect the early elections, Al-Fatah Alliance says
Shafaq News / The deputy of Al-Fatah Alliance Mukhtar Al-Mousawi commented today, Tuesday, on lodging a challenge to the supreme federal court against the new election law.

Al-Mousawi told Shafaq News Agency that "Accepting the appeal by the Federal Supreme Court will have an impact on the date of early elections... but the court's decisions are binding on all and not subject to appeal."

He stated that "political parties and personalities stand behind submitting this appeal, as they are trying in every way for not holding the early elections," adding that those "will work on everything to keep the situation as it is for the sake of their personal and partisan interests."

The High Electoral Commission confirmed on Sunday, April 18th, that the date for holding the parliamentary elections, on the tenth of next October, is an “inevitable and irreversible date.”

related

The Budget bill will be voted upon by the end of this week, MP confirms

Date: 2021-02-28 19:55:42
The Budget bill will be voted upon by the end of this week, MP confirms

Al-Fatah calls for taking into account the sectarian overlap in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-08-19 10:33:32
Al-Fatah calls for taking into account the sectarian overlap in the upcoming elections

Al-Fatah coalition warns of Al-Halbousi's dismissal

Date: 2020-11-03 12:51:03
Al-Fatah coalition warns of Al-Halbousi's dismissal

Al-Fatah criticizes government's position on Iran-US conflict in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 12:27:33
Al-Fatah criticizes government's position on Iran-US conflict in Iraq

Al-Fatah: relevant Authorities should investigate Al-Abadi

Date: 2020-12-12 12:18:57
Al-Fatah: relevant Authorities should investigate Al-Abadi

Al-Fatah reserves and al-Hikma welcomes al-Kadhimi's initiative for national dialogue

Date: 2021-03-09 10:24:50
Al-Fatah reserves and al-Hikma welcomes al-Kadhimi's initiative for national dialogue

Al-Fatah responds to accusing Iraqi factions of being behind the Riyadh attack

Date: 2021-01-26 14:50:25
Al-Fatah responds to accusing Iraqi factions of being behind the Riyadh attack

Al-Fatah submits proposals to be included in the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-19 14:30:04
Al-Fatah submits proposals to be included in the budget bill