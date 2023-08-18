Acceleration of Triple Budget Provisions Emphasized in Meeting between Iraqi Officials

Shafaq News / Mohsen Al-Mandilawi, the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani have reached an agreement to expedite the implementation of the triple-budget provisions, particularly those pertaining to service and strategic projects, as well as the mechanisms for their execution and oversight. This consensus was reached during a meeting between the two officials, as outlined in a statement released by Al-Mandilawi's media office on Friday.

The statement highlights that both parties "underscored the importance of ongoing effective coordination between the legislative and executive authorities to hasten the enactment of well-considered laws that serve the citizens and fulfill their complete requirements. The focus is on legislation that fosters economic and investment development, as well as revitalizing industries and creating suitable employment opportunities for the youth."

Furthermore, Hanan Munther Nasif, the Director General of the Iraqi Official Gazette at the Ministry of Justice, announced earlier this August the publication of Directive No. (1) for the year 2023, which facilitates the implementation of the Federal General Budget Law for the Republic of Iraq for the fiscal years (2023-2024-2025) No. (13) for the year 2023, in the Official Gazette.

It's worth noting that the Iraqi Parliament voted on June 12th of the past year in favor of the financial budget for the three fiscal years (2023-2024-2025), with a total value of 198.9 trillion Iraqi dinars (equivalent to 153 billion dollars) for each year.