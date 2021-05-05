Abu Ragheef suspends a senior official for reading Quran in his uniform in public

Shafaq News/ The Head of Anti-Corruption Committee, Ahmed Abu Ragheef, suspended the head of the "General Directorate of Anti-Crime Organization" in al-Muthanna, Brigadier-General Kawa Hasan, and refers him to investigation.

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, Hasan was suspended for reading Quran at Imam Hussein Shrine in his uniform.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Ragheef issued an order stipulating the suspension of Hasan and summoning him to Baghdad for investigation.