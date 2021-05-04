Report

Abu Ragheef dismissed and arrests al-Tarmiyah Intelligence Director

Date: 2021-05-04T15:09:46+0000
Shafaq News/ The Government Undersecretary for Intelligence and Federal investigations, Ahmed Abu Ragheef, dismissed the commander of al-Tarmiyah Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and remanded him in custody.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Ragheef, the head of the Governmental Anti-Corruption Committee, ordered dismissing and arresting al-Tarmiyah Intelligence Director against the backdrop of the security incident that recently took place in the district, north of Baghdad.

The source reported appointing Colonel Hasanen al-Maliki in lieu of the dismissed director.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell reported the death of four Iraqi soldiers in an IED blast in al-Tarmiyah.

