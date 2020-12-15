Abu Mazen responds to the Cessation court ruling

Shafaq News/ MP of Saladin Governorate, Secretary-General of the National Mass Party, Ahmad Abdullah al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen" said on Tuesday that the decision issued by the Court of Cassation does not mean that he is excluded from the upcoming legislative elections scheduled to take place in the middle of next year.

Al-Jubouri said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "I would like to explain that the decision issued by the approved judiciary does not concern Abu Mazen personally and is not related to the electoral process at all. Rather, it is an appeal in the interest of the law by a decision issued by the Independent High Electoral Commission based on a proposal issued by the Integrity Commission."

He continued, "the process of excluding the right to nominate or not is a prerogative of the legislative authority."

The Court of Cassation issued a decision yesterday that excludes Ahmed Abdullah Al-Jubouri, "Abu Mazen," from participating in the elections.

On Monday, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the decision came as a conviction against the background of accusing "Abu Mazen" of corruption cases, and his appeal was rejected.

The source affirmed that the ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

The Independent High Electoral Commission had responded to the letter received from the Judicial Authority for Elections about the appeal filed by MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri, preventing him from running for the elections because of the rulings issued against him in financial and administrative corruption cases, despite his inclusion in the general amnesty law.