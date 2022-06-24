Abu Mazen rejoins Azm coalition 

Shafaq News / MP Ahmed al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen) announced on Friday that he will withdraw from al-Siyada coalition, headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, to rejoin Azm coalition, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai.

Abu Mazen said in a statement today that his party, the National people's Party, has always tried to bring the political parties together, stressing its respect for the judicial authority in the country.

"The decision of Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr had a huge impact on the current alliances. He will remain a national symbol", adding, "allies can have different approaches in a democratic political process. It does not mean there is a rupture, but an attempt to work based on different points of view."

Al-Jubouri confirmed that he will keep on putting efforts to address the problems the country suffers from, including reconstructing areas destroyed during the liberation war, providing services, helping the displaced return to their homes, restricting weapons, revealing the forcibly disappeared's fate, etc...

He stressed the important role that al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the security forces, the police, and the religious authority in liberating Iraq, pointing out that his party fully respects the judicial authority and its decisions.

"In order to be fully committed to the mentioned goals, we have decided at the National people's Party to withdraw from al-Siyada coalition, and join our previous ally, Azm coalition", he concluded.