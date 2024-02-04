Abu Mazen elected head of Saladin's local government: official

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Provincial Council on Sunday voted for Ahmed "Abu Mazen" Abdullah al-Jubouri, the leader of the al-Jamaheer (The Masses) party, to assume the role of head of the local government in the province.

A correspondent for Shafaq News agency said that a majority of nine out of 15 members had cast their votes in favor of al-Jubouri.

"The Azm bloc, led by lawmaker Muthanna al-Samarrai, boycotted the proceedings," the source said.

Their deliberate absence was an attempt to protest the election al-Jubouri as the head of the local government, according to the source.