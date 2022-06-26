Abu Mazen attends his first meeting with Azm today

Shafaq News / The Azm coalition announced holding its first meeting in the presence of MP Ahmed al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen).

The coalition said in a statement that the meeting discussed the latest political developments in the country.

The head of the coalition, Muthanna al-Samarrai, stressed, according to the statement, the need for dialogue between all political parties, noting that Azm welcomes any party that would like to start a dialogue.

Yesterday, Friday, Abu Mazen announced that he will withdraw from al-Siyada coalition, headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, to rejoin Azm coalition, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai.