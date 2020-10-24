Shafaq News / the Popular Mobilization Movement (PMF) opened a new camp inside Kirkuk airport.

"A number of PMF officials and tribal sheikhs participated today in an opening ceremony to new camp named “Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis” in Kirkuk airport.

Al-Muhandis is an Iraqi politician and military commander. At the time of his death, he was deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Committee (Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi).

He was killed by a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020, which also killed Iranian Armed Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Kirkuk governorate is one of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad and covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution. It is inhabited by a mixture of Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs and Christians.