Abu Baqir al-Saadi tribe threatens revenge against US forces in Iraq

Shafaq News / Tensions escalated in Iraq as the tribe of the Kata'ib Hezbollah commander, Abu Baqir al-Saadi, who was killed in a US airstrike, vowed revenge against US forces in Iraq.

Sheikh Oday Aziz Hamoud Al-Hattab, the elder of al-Saadi tribe - House Zamil - stated, "Our great leader, the son of al-Saadi tribe, Hajj Abu Baqir al-Saadi, has left us, having passed on as a true, courageous martyr."

" Abu Baqir passed due to a blatant and cowardly American assault that violated the sovereignty of the country and breached all norms and laws. Thus, in light of what has happened, the dignity and honor of al-Saadi tribe sons never accept silence regarding this crime, and we demand that revenge be taken by expelling the American occupiers and their cronies from Iraqi soil, by any means necessary, with firmness and strength."

Last Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi in al-Mashtal area east of the capital Baghdad, stating that he was responsible for attacks targeting its forces in the region.

CENTCOM stated, "At 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, CENTCOM forces conducted a one-sided strike in Iraq in response to attacks on US service members, resulting in the death of the Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on US forces in the region. There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time."