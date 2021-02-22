Report

About 400 people arrested in Baghdad for violating coronavirus curfew

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-22T07:09:56+0000
About 400 people arrested in Baghdad for violating coronavirus curfew

Shafaq News / Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that nearly 400 people were arrested within a day for violating the regulations of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety.

In a brief, the ministry said in the past 24 hours, Al-Najda Police has arrested 392 persons in the capital, Baghdad for violating coronavirus curfew.

Iraq introduced restrictions to help contain the virus for two weeks starting last Thursday night.

A lockdown is applied from 0800 p.m. to 0800 a.m., including a total curfew on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The measures include closing schools, ban on movement and enforcement the overnight closure of shops and public places.

So far, Iraq recorded 667,937 cases, 13,272 deaths and 618,509 recoveries.

