Date: 2021-04-23T10:40:07+0000
About 15% of the Iraqi Parliament members are infected with Covid-19, Source

Shafaq News / At least 50 members of the Iraqi parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, parliamentary source said on Friday.

All 50 members of the 329-member parliament are of mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

11 of the 50 infected MPs are in critical health condition, and in need for mechanical ventilation according to the source.

Four deputies and a parliamentary official so far died from Covid-19.

The infected cases in Iraq exceeded one million (1,010,304), its death toll reaches 15,128.

Iraq is in the 25th place worldwide and the 5th in Asia in the number of cases.

