About 14% of Iraqi voters did not receive their electoral ID in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-10-07T07:15:37+0000

Shafaq News/ Sources in the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) offices revealed that about 40% of voters did not receive their electoral ID in three governorates in southern Iraq. According to the sources, "about 192,000 (15%) out of 1,350,000 electoral IDs were returned to the IHEC offices." In Dhi Qar Governorate, 140,000 (17%) out of 912,000 electoral IDS were also given back. As for Maysan, 92% of the voters had received their IDs. Next Sunday, elections in Iraq are being held early in response to mass protests against the government in October 2019. 130 international observers would participate in all the Iraqi governorates.

