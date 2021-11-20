Aboul Gheit: to form an Iraqi government that respects the results of the elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called for forming a new Iraqi government based on the results of the parliamentary elections.

In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Dialogue, Aboul Gheit said, "We demand to continue working to form a new Iraqi government that respects the results of the recent elections and achieves stability for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

Concerning the differences among parties after announcing the preliminary results, the Secretary-General said, "We call on everyone for calm and obligation of results of the elections. This is the democratic framework that should be followed to achieve the will of the people."