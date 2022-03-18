Abou Mazen: political parties must make compromises 

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya party, Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abou Mazen), called on Iraqi political parties to compromise instead of "flexing powers".

In a statement, Abou Mazen called on political parties to reach an agreement that serves all partners and respects the election results to form the new government, so that every person who won can contribute to building a stronger state.

He added that political parties must avoid "flexing powers" and make compromises that consider the current situation, noting that Iraq has not been able to build a developed political system due to parties' differences and foreign interference.

Al-Jubouri warned the political forces of losing the people's confidence, calling on Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties of crossing the "red lines".