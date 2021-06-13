Abolishing entry fees between Iraq and Iran is an exclusive prerogative of the PM, source says

Shafaq News/ A source in Iraq's Federal government said on Sunday that abolishing entry visas between Iraq and Iran is a prerogative of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, exclusively.

The Iranian cabinet approved on last Wednesday's session to roll regulatory lists to cancel the 45-day entry visa for Iranian citizens holding regular passports.

The Iranian government asserted that the Iraqi side should also take a similar decision in order for this decision to enter into force.

Earlier today, Sunday, Iranian media reported that Iran's first vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri has informed the relevant bodies about establishing lists related to abolishing entry visas between Iraq and Iran for regular passport holders.

The source said, "in the next two days, there will be a response and clarification on Iran's statements on the cancelation of entry visas between Iraq and Iran."

The source said that, until the moment, there is no official response from the Iraqi Prime Minister, the decision-maker on this file.