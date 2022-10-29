Report

Abdullahian and Hussein discuss cooperation prospects under Iraq's new cabinet

Abdullahian and Hussein discuss cooperation prospects under Iraq's new cabinet

Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, on Friday congratulated his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, for assigning him to a second tenure in office and wished for expanded cooperation between their respective countries under the new cabinet.

Abdullahian's remarks came during a phone call he held with Hussein on Friday evening, according to an official readout.

Iran's top diplomat congratulated Hussein for winning confidence for the second time as prime minister and installing the new government.

Hussein and Abdollahian laid emphasis on sustaining the ties between the two neighboring countries and discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between them.

