Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-10T09:50:18+0000
Abdullah: we received a list of 40 Presidential candidates

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, revealed that the Parliament has received a list of 40 Presidential candidates.

Abdullah said in a statement that the Parliament will submit the candidates' names to the concerned authorities to check their status and files, noting that they will be publicly announced after this process.

Regarding the position of Kirkuk governor, Shakhwan said that whoever will assume it, must be an honest resident of the city, pointing out that the corruption cases in the governorate will be investigated as soon as a new governor is appointed.

