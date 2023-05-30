Abdullah urges financial transfers to secure employees' salaries

Shafaq News / Shakhwan Abdullah, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, has requested the Parliamentary Finance Committee to carry out financial transfers to ensure the repayment of the saved salaries to Kurdistan Region employees.

According to an official letter sent by Shakhwan Abdullah to the Parliamentary Finance Committee on May 28th, the deputy speaker requested "approval for the transfer of no less than 1.2 trillion dinars annually until the complete repayment of the saved amounts agreed upon for transfer by your committee, at a rate of 100 billion dinars per month."

He emphasized "the inclusion of the allocated amount in the budget and the commitment of the federal government to implement the transfer in accordance with the budget provisions, with the hope of fully returning the saved amounts in future budgets."