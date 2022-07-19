Report

Abdullah: some parties are trying to drag Parliament into political conflicts

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-19T09:23:12+0000
Abdullah: some parties are trying to drag Parliament into political conflicts

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, said on Tuesday that the Parliament will distance itself from all political conflicts to focus on forming a new government as soon as possible.

Abdullah said in a statement that yesterday's meeting, which brought together the Parliament Presidium and the blocs' representatives, aimed to follow up and resume the parliament's work following the holiday.

He stressed that the Parliament will never be part of any political conflict, noting that some parties are trying to drag the legislative authority into a conflict arena, after all that the country has been going through.

Abdullah indicated that the Parliament will focus on forming a new government, and will not set a date for the presidential election before a political agreement is reached outside the Parliament.

He called on all political parties to continue their talks and agree on candidates for the Premiership and the Presidency of the country, so that the Parliament can begin its work and schedule a session to elect a new President and assign the largest bloc's candidate the mission of forming a new government as Prime Minister.

