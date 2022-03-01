Abdullah meets with US ambassador to Baghdad 

Shafaq News / The Deputy Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, stressed today the need for Washington to play a role in solving the Baghdad-Erbil differences.

Abdullah's office said in a statement that the latter received the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, and discussed with him enhancing bilateral relations, the efforts to maintain security and stability, the new political process in Iraq, and the oil and gas law crisis.

The deputy Parliament Speaker called for Washington's help to face the security and health challenges, enforce the sovereignty of Iraq's respect, and solve the Baghdad-Erbil differences according to article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

For his part, Mr. Tueller expressed contentment to discuss the latest development in the Iraqi arena, and confirmed his country's commitment to supporting Iraq.

He laid emphasis on the importance of dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil.

Article 140 stipulates the removal of demographic policies, established by Saddam Hussein's regime in the disputed areas, in favor of the Arabs and at the expense of the Kurds, and hold a referendum according to which the population will determine whether they wish to join the Kurdistan Region or remain under the administration of Baghdad.

It was scheduled to complete the implementation of the article by the end of 2007, but security and political problems prevented that.

The Federal Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Article (140) of the Constitution of the Republic of Iraq should remain in force, stressing that this will continue until its requirements are implemented and the objective of its legislation is achieved.