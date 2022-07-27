Report

Abdullah calls on the protestors to keep their demonstrations peaceful

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T17:42:12+0000
Shafaq News / The Deputy Parliament Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, called on the protestors to keep their demonstrators peaceful.

Abdullah also demanded the security forces not to use violence against the demonstrators.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

