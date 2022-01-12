Abdul-Mahdi: unpleasant scenes marred the Parliament's first session

Shafaq News/ Iraq's former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, on Wednesday said that the parliament's first session was "dominated by many unpleasant scenes" and contradicting positions.

Abdul-Mahdi said in an article he wrote earlier today, "the [Federal Supreme] Court will look into the appeal case. If it was dismissed, reality shall impose itself; if it was accepted, but the positions remained unchanged, the scene will be replayed, the President will be elected, and the names will be recycled."

"Electing a Parliament Speaker allows electing the remaining presidencies without void. Void is a huge danger. Nothing is more dangerous than void but dictatorship, dissolution, and occupation."

"The [Sadrist] movement have the right to be glad; it achieved its goals. The [Coordination] Framework should not feel they have been defeated when the speaker and his deputies were elected. It is inevitable since al-Azm and al-Takaddom have allied. If the session was held again, nothing will change."