Abdul Mahdi: there were fears of a Shiite-Shiite war

Shafaq News / The former Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, appeared in an interview for the first time since his resignation.

Abdul Mahdi said in a press interview that his government was left exposed without a representative and political cover”, adding, “It is difficult for the Shiite component to rule Iraq unfairly.”

Regarding the October protests, the former Iraqi prime minister said, “We received harsh lessons, and sacred concepts were shattered after the October demonstrations”, indicating that, “the October 2020 demonstrations were less violent and there were fewer victims. In October 2019, there were fears of a Shiite-Shiite war and the fall of the System. But hopefully nothing of them happened.”

On Washington’s assassination of the commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, Abdul Mahdi said, “Soleimani was a red line that America crossed”, noting that "the issue of the US forces withdrawal from Iraq was dominated by ambiguity after the formation of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government."