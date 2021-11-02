Abdul-Mahdi has obtained three parliamentary seats, source says 

Shafaq News/ An informed political source revealed that former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi was able to obtain three parliamentary seats in the elections.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, has now three representatives in the parliament, after they ran for the elections as independent candidates.

The source added that the MPs, who are from Basra Governorate, will be part of the Al-Fatah coalition.

Massive demonstrations erupted in Iraq, in October 2019, and toppled Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, after accusing him of issuing orders to suppress the protests that witnessed hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.