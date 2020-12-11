Abdul Mahdi had no idea about targeting Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, Al-Baldawi says

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah parliamentary bloc denied that the former prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, had prior knowledge of the targeting of the deputy head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

MP of Al-Fatah, Muhammad al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The previous government was aware of the existence of the drone that targeted Al-Muhandis and Soleimani, but was not aware of its destination will to launch an airstrike."

"Soleimani was the guest of Iraq and former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. That is why we exclude his knowledge of the incident," he added.

On January 2, 2020, an American drone targeted a convoy in which was the deputy head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.