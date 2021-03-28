Al-Asadi forcibly dismisses a local official in Dhi Qar from her position

Shafaq News/ A security force affiliated with the National Security apparatus reportedly raided the Social Welfare Directorate/ Special Needs department earlier today, Sunday.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the security officials forced the head of the department, Sanaa Abdel Hor, to leave the headquarters per the orders of the Interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi.

The source added that Abdel Hor was replaced by Ghaleb al-Asadi as the head of the department.

A group of citizens benefiting from the department's services reportedly organized a demonstration protesting Al-Asadi's decision.