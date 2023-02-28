Abdul-Amir al-Shammari arrives in Tunisia for a meeting of Arab interior ministers

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari has arrived in Tunisia on the top of a high-profile delegation for a meeting of the Arab Interior Ministers Assembly, a brief press release by his bureau said on Tuesday.

According to the press release, al-Shammari was welcomed by his Tunisian counterpart, Tawfiq Sharafeddin, and the assembly's secretary-general, Mohammad bin Ali Koman.