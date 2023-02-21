Abdollahian praises Iraq's role as mediator between Tehran and Riyadh

Shafaq News / Iranian minister of foreign affairs Hossein Abdollahian on Monday received former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Tehran, Iranian news outlets reported.

During the meeting, Abdollahian said that the crises the region is going through must be addressed from within the region, praising Iraq's efforts as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh.

Abdollahian also welcomed the reopening of Saudi and Iranian embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

Iranian news outlets also revealed that the Iranian foreign minister is expected to visit Iraq by the end of the current month to hold a series of meetings with senior Iraqi officials.