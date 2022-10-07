Report

Abdollahian: Iran will not tolerate terrorist threats from the Kurdistan Region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-07T07:51:15+0000
Abdollahian: Iran will not tolerate terrorist threats from the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / Iran's top diplomas said that the country does not tolerate the continued aggression and terrorist acts of groups taken sanctuary in Iraqi Kurdistan region that have targeted Iran's national security.

During a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussain held consultations over the latest developments in bilateral ties, regional affairs and the sanctions removal talks.

Amir-Abdollahia thanked the Iraqi foreign minister as well as the country's prime minister for their efforts to secure the freedom of the Iranian Hajj pilgrim who had been detained in Saudi Arabia.

"With the passage of four decades and despite the repeated commitments of the regional authorities, unfortunately, the movements of terrorist armed groups from the territory of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq against the territorial security of Iran are still continuing," the top Iranian diplomat added.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that while respecting and committing to the expansion of excellent ties with Iraq, just as high-ranking Iranian military officials have said, Iran will not tolerate the continued aggression and acts of terror by these cells that have taken sanctuary in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and target the Islamic Republic’s national security.

(Mehr News)

