Shafaq News / A parliamentary source denied circulating reports on dismissing the leader of the Building and Salvation Front, MP Osama al-Nujaifi, from the parliament for his frequent absences from the Parliamentary sessions.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Reports on the dismissal of MP Osama Al-Nujaifi from the parliament due to his many absences are untrue."

The source added, "there is no such proposal or effort within Parliament in this regard."