Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced on Tuesday the after-action review (AAR) of a combing operation that had been launched in Samarra district, in Saladin governorate.

Rasool said in a statement that the operation covered Umm Ruwais, Umm Thaheer, and Tubiya areas.

The statement indicated that a number of terrorists were arrested and two mortar shells were seized.