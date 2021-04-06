AANES announces a 10-days lockdown in the Euphrates region

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) announced today, Tuesday, a total lockdown, including a night curfew, for ten days in the Euphrates region (Al-Raqqah, al-Tabaqah, Cobani, and Tal Abyad).

A statement of the Crisis cell in AANES said that all public venues will be closed and transportation will be prohibited throughout the entire duration, except for vital facilities that cannot be closed.

The Autonomous Administration granted farmers, livestock farmers, agricultural, and dairy products retailers a travel permit between 6-8 am and 5-7 pm.

The statement urged the citizens to abide by the healthcare instructions and don the personal protective equipment whenever they are in public places.