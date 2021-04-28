Report

A young girl committed suicide in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T16:28:12+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar governorate said, on Wednesday, a young girl committed suicide in the city of Nasiriya.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that a girl, 14, committed suicide by hanging inside her house in Dur al-Hawasim area in the city of Nasiriya.

According to the Source, the girl killed herself when her parents refused to buy her a mobile phone to be used for e-learning.

Yesterday, Monday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that "A 12-year-old child died by hanging himself inside his house in Al-Akeka sub-district, south of Dhi Qar governorate, for unknown reasons."

Dhi Qar governorate records suicides cases of citizens for various reasons, the majority are committed suicide due to the deterioration of the financial situation and the family disputes.

