A workshop about the ethnic diversity in Iraq

Shafaq News / A workshop was held in the capital, Baghdad, on Thursday, under the auspices of National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, in cooperation with Al-Nahrain Center for Strategic Studies,

The workshop titled “Social, religious and national diversity in Iraq and the importance of building citizenship and peaceful coexistence” was attended by Iraqis from different backgrounds.

The leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, said in a speech at the workshop "The ethnic diversity of Iraqis is one of the strengths of Iraq and not a weakness, as some say, and we will work together to invest that diversity to strengthen the society and the state."

He pointed out that "the presence of the Kurds in our Iraqi society is a point of connection, pride and a source of strength for us, as well as other sects, sects and religions."

The population was estimated to be 40,194,216 in 2018 (residing in Iraq) and over 10 million living in the diaspora, with most of the population being Shia Arabs (15 million), Sunni Arabs (9 million), followed by Kurds (4.7 million), Assyrians and Armenians (0.5 million), Turkmen (3 million), Afro-Iraqis (1 million), Yazidis (500,000) and Shabaks (250,000). Other minorities include Mandeans (3,000), Roma (50,000) and Circassians (2,000).

Regarding the upcoming elections, Al-Hakim said, " We hope for change and reform, and we must invest the upcoming elections for peaceful and security stability,” explaining that everyone must participate in the elections to choose those who serve Iraq."

Al-Nahrain Center for Strategic Studies was founded in Baghdad in 2012 and specializes in Iraqi national security affairs.

Linked to the Iraqi National Security Council, Al-Nahrain Center provides decision makers with studies, research and expertise on political and security issues. Furthermore, it holds seminars, conferences and workshops in order to enhance cooperation and an exchange of ideas between Iraq’s political parties and various national, regional and international actors.