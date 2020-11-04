Report

A violent explosion rocks Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-04T20:47:39+0000
Shafaq News / A security source and eyewitnesses said that an explosion was heard in Al-Dora area, south of Baghdad.

The sound of the explosion was described as violent, without revealing further details.


