A violent explosion rocks Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-04T20:47:39+0000
Shafaq News / A security source and eyewitnesses said that an explosion was heard in Al-Dora area, south of Baghdad.
The sound of the explosion was described as violent, without revealing further details.
