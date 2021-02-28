Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A tribal dignitary of Dhi Qar hosts prominent activists in preparation for an important meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T13:52:47+0000
A tribal dignitary of Dhi Qar hosts prominent activists in preparation for an important meeting

Shafaq News/ A local source in Dhi Qar revealed on Sunday that prominent civil activists and demonstrators are currently meeting with the head of a prominent tribe in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the head of Al-Aboda tribes, Sheikh Hussein Ali Al Khayoun, hosts a group of prominent activists in his residence to discuss the updates on the situation in the governorate.

Al Khayoun and his guests are considering preparing for an important meeting to be held tomorrow, Monday, to announce their position on the developments in Nasiriyah.

It is noteworthy that Sheikh Hussein Ali Al Khayoun survived last Thursday an assassination attempt by unknown gunmen on his farm in al-Shatra district. His driver sustained severe injuries, which required transferring him to the hospital.

related

Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Date: 2020-09-10 17:24:22
Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests

Date: 2021-02-28 12:51:32
Al-Asadi leaves the governorate headquarters amid resurgent protests

Demonstrators gather in city of Nasiriya, block bridges, clash with security forces

Date: 2021-02-05 12:51:04
Demonstrators gather in city of Nasiriya, block bridges, clash with security forces

Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 15:13:29
Without making any statements, Al-Ghanmi leaves Dhi Qar

Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 21:09:58
Unknown party arrests Zagros journalists in Dhi Qar

Dozens of Dhi Qar residents demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-02-10 08:11:31
Dozens of Dhi Qar residents demonstrate demanding job opportunities

The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

Date: 2021-02-27 13:58:51
The head of “Imtidad” Movement was wounded Nasiriya’s clashes

The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Date: 2021-01-26 16:08:03
The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"