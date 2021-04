Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS terrorists kidnapped today, Sunday, a Sheikh from al-Obaid tribe in Kirkuk.

A source in the Kirkuk Police department told Shafaq News Agency that the kidnapee, Sheikh Riad Shwaysh, was taken from his residence in al-Rashad sub-district to an unknown destination.

The source added that the Security forces started an investigation into the incident and dispatched a team to track the kidnapee.