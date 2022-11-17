A top advisor of Masoud Barzani: zero problems or confederation

Shafaq News/ A close aide of the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani warned the Shiite Coordination Framework that confederalism is the only alternative for addressing the disputes with the Kurdistan region.

In a tweet he shared Thursday, Arafat Karam, the official in charge of Iraq's affairs at the Barzani headquarters, said, "if the [Coordination] Framework failed to reset the problems between Baghdad and Erbil, confederation is the optimal solution to end the suffering of the Iraqi nations."

Iraq's new president Abdullatif Jamal Rachid on Thursday called for addressing the disputes between the federal and regional governments and enacting a hydrocarbons bill that satisfies both parties.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Baghdad and Erbil have earned themselves a new opportunity to radically address their differences under Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet, expressing the region's willingness to dispatch a negotiations team to the Iraqi capital.