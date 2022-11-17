Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A top advisor of Masoud Barzani: zero problems or confederation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-17T19:07:09+0000
A top advisor of Masoud Barzani: zero problems or confederation

Shafaq News/ A close aide of the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani warned the Shiite Coordination Framework that confederalism is the only alternative for addressing the disputes with the Kurdistan region.

In a tweet he shared Thursday, Arafat Karam, the official in charge of Iraq's affairs at the Barzani headquarters, said, "if the [Coordination] Framework failed to reset the problems between Baghdad and Erbil, confederation is the optimal solution to end the suffering of the Iraqi nations."

Iraq's new president Abdullatif Jamal Rachid on Thursday called for addressing the disputes between the federal and regional governments and enacting a hydrocarbons bill that satisfies both parties.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Baghdad and Erbil have earned themselves a new opportunity to radically address their differences under Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet, expressing the region's willingness to dispatch a negotiations team to the Iraqi capital.

related

Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Date: 2022-06-23 12:42:22
Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-05-20 16:33:48
Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

CF and co to protest violations of the constitutional deadlines before the Federal Court

Date: 2022-05-12 15:59:58
CF and co to protest violations of the constitutional deadlines before the Federal Court

Kurdish Leader Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-02-15 09:58:37
Kurdish Leader Barzani meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Date: 2022-03-12 16:35:46
Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-01-12 18:25:06
Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Leader Masoud Barzani commences the K.D.P's 14th Congress in Duhok

Date: 2022-11-03 07:14:28
Leader Masoud Barzani commences the K.D.P's 14th Congress in Duhok