A top Shiite-Sunni-Kurdish trio to visit al-Hannana soon, leading figure says

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Iraq's parliament speaker, and the head of a large Shiite parliamentary bloc are slated to visit al-Hannana, the headquarters of maverick Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf, soon, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework, Aqil al-Rudayni, said on Monday.

"A trilateral delegation that brings together Nechirvan Barzani, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and Hadi al-Ameri will visit al-Hannana to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr," the member of Haidar al-Abadi's al-Nasr (Victory) alliance told Shafaq News Agency.

"The trio will try to talk al-Sadr into a common ground over the formation of a government and the entire political crisis in the country," al-Rudayni said.

"The Coordination Framework has authorized the head of al-Fatah alliance to handle the talks of al-Hannana on their behalf," he concluded.