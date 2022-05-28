A top Iranian official arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh arrived in Iraq. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Iraqi Ministry said that the Iranian official would hold talks with the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein in Baghdad.

It is worth noting that Iran has been one of Iraq's most influential foreign players. The two countries share deep cultural and religious ties and a 1450 km border.

The Islamic Republic is now a significant part of Iraq's political, security, economic, and religious spheres.

Except for oil, Iraq relies on Iran for almost everything. Iran's primary exports include foodstuffs, liquid fuel, petrochemicals, construction materials, household appliances, and cars.