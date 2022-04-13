A terrorist attack targets the Iraqi Army and PMF in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a joint force of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was attacked in Kirkuk governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that, ISIS members targeted military points belonging to the Iraqi army and the PMF' 16th Brigade on the outskirts of the village of Al-Bushhab in Wadi Al-Shay of Kirkuk.

He did not give further details about the causalities or the damage.

In a brief statement, the Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed that its forces repelled an ISIS attack in Qasbat al-Bashir village in Kirkuk, without providing more information.