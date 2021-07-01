A terrorist attack on the Iraqi army south of Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Thursday that Iraqi security forces repelled a "terrorist" attack in Daquq, south of the Governorate. The source told Shafaq News Agency, that yesterday midnight, ISIS elements attacked an Iraqi army force in Hassan Shallal village; Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, indicating that the Army; supported by the citizens; repelled the attack. The source explained that the Iraqi army aircraft bombed Wadi al-Kur in the district of Daquq where ISIS elements located. The attack wounded a number of Iraqi army members and killed ISIS militants according to the source.

