A terrorist attack on the Iraqi army south of Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-07-01T05:43:35+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Thursday that Iraqi security forces repelled a "terrorist" attack in Daquq, south of the Governorate.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, that yesterday midnight, ISIS elements attacked an Iraqi army force in Hassan Shallal village; Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, indicating that the Army; supported by the citizens; repelled the attack.
The source explained that the Iraqi army aircraft bombed Wadi al-Kur in the district of Daquq where ISIS elements located.
The attack wounded a number of Iraqi army members and killed ISIS militants according to the source.